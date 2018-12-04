Mets' Robinson Cano: On track for spring training
Cano underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee following the 2018 season, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The surgery -- which was performed by the Mets' medical director, Dr. David Altchek, while Cano was still a member of the Mariners -- was considered minor, and the veteran second baseman is expected to be fully healthy by the time spring training rolls around. Cano was traded to the Mets earlier in the week and will immediately slot in as the team's everyday second baseman, hitting in the heart of the order.
