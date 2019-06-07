Mets' Robinson Cano: Out again Friday

Cano (quadriceps) is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rockies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cano will sit out for the second straight game after aggravating his left quad injury in Wednesday's return from the injured list. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the veteran infielder fielded grounders Friday afternoon, but apparently isn't ready to make his return to the lineup.