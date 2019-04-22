Cano (hand) isn't in Monday's starting lineup against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cano was wearing a soft cast on his right hand following Sunday's contest, and although he's not in Monday's lineup, the Mets are optimistic that he'll be available to pinch hit if needed, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. He figures to have a chance to return to Tuesday's starting nine depending on if he gets an at-bat Monday night and on how his hand is feeling upon arriving at the ballpark Tuesday.

