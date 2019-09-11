Mets' Robinson Cano: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Cano is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.

While Cano has been hot at the dish (.444 average) since coming off the injured list, it's not surprising to see the Mets give him a day off here and there in an effort to not put too much strain on his lower body. Jeff McNeil starts at second base while Todd Frazier starts at the hot corner.

