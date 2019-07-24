Mets' Robinson Cano: Powers offense with three homers

Cano went 4-for-4 with three home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Cano supplied the entirety of New York's offense Tuesday, driving in all five runs and collecting four of the team's eight hits. The veteran second baseman finished the first half of the season with a .646 OPS and four home runs in 65 games, but since the All-Star break he is 13-for-38 with two doubles and five home runs in 10 contests.