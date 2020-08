Cano went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Cano opened the scoring in the first inning with a ground rule double to score Michael Conforto. In the eighth, Cano got aboard with a single and was replaced by pinch runner Billy Hamilton, who would score the go-ahead run on a Wilson Ramos single. The 37-year-old Cano has put together an excellent .382/.419/.632 slash line with four homers, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored across 74 plate appearances this season.