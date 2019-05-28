Mets' Robinson Cano: Ready for baseball activities

Cano (quadriceps) traveled with the team to Los Angeles and will begin to take part in baseball activities on the field, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cano was moved to the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a strained quad, and while it's good to see that he's ready for some baseball activities, it's unclear as to when he'll be ready to return. It doesn't appear as though he'll be activated following the 10-day minimum, though the Mets should know more after he's re-evaluated Sunday.