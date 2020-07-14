Cano (undisclosed) arrived at the Mets' camp Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cano hadn't been in the Mets' camp for an undisclosed reason, but he arrived at camp and will participate in workouts Tuesday, signaling that he's cleared intake testing. It's unclear what physical state Cano is in or whether his absence will prevent him from playing when the regular season gets underway. When he's able to take the field, the 37-year-old will look to build on a career-worst .256 batting average that he generated as he battled various injuries during his first season with the Mets.