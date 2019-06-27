Mets' Robinson Cano: Resting Thursday

Cano is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Per Mike Puma of the New York Post, manager Mickey Callaway said that Cano's absence for the series finale is a pre-planned off day rather than the result of an injury. Since returning from the injured list June 16, Cano has appeared in 10 games and has gathered only six hits in 39 at-bats (.154 average), though five have been of the extra-base variety (four doubles, one home run).