Mets' Robinson Cano: Return this season not guaranteed

The Mets are unsure if Cano (hamstring) will be able to return this season, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

He tore his left hamstring last week, and while the team the player are hopeful, nobody is saying with confidence that he'll return in 2019. The Mets signed Joe Panik on Friday, and he figures to start at the keystone against righties while Jeff McNeill will probably start at second base against most southpaws.