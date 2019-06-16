Mets' Robinson Cano: Returns to action Sunday

Cano (quadriceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and is batting fifth versus the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cano rejoined the team from his rehab assignment Saturday so it's no real surprise to see him in the lineup for the series finale. The drop to fifth in the batting order is the first time this season the veteran infielder hasn't been in the three hole. The 36-year-old will look to rebound following his poor start to the season in which he slashed .238/.284/.366.