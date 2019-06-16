Mets' Robinson Cano: Returns to action Sunday
Cano (quadriceps) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday and is batting fifth versus the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Cano rejoined the team from his rehab assignment Saturday so it's no real surprise to see him in the lineup for the series finale. The drop to fifth in the batting order is the first time this season the veteran infielder hasn't been in the three hole. The 36-year-old will look to rebound following his poor start to the season in which he slashed .238/.284/.366.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...