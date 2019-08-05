Mets' Robinson Cano: Returns to IL
The Metsn="New York Mets" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="NYM">Mets placed Cano (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
After Cano exited Sunday's 13-2 win over the Pirates with a left hamstring strain, there was little doubt he would require his third IL trip of the season, even though manager Mickey Callaway was reluctant to admit as much. While it was a left quadriceps issue that forced Cano's prior IL stint, the hamstring strain is likely connected to that prior issue, which could prompt the Mets to take things slow with the veteran's rehab. Luis Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to provide some reinforcement in the middle infield, but Jeff McNeil will likely see most of the action at second base while Cano is sidelined. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Cano is scheduled to undergo his MRI later Monday, so the Mets aren't likely to provide official word on the severity of his hamstring injury until the results of his tests become available.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...