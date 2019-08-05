Mets' Robinson Cano: Returns to IL

The Metsn="New York Mets" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="NYM">Mets placed Cano (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

After Cano exited Sunday's 13-2 win over the Pirates with a left hamstring strain, there was little doubt he would require his third IL trip of the season, even though manager Mickey Callaway was reluctant to admit as much. While it was a left quadriceps issue that forced Cano's prior IL stint, the hamstring strain is likely connected to that prior issue, which could prompt the Mets to take things slow with the veteran's rehab. Luis Guillorme was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to provide some reinforcement in the middle infield, but Jeff McNeil will likely see most of the action at second base while Cano is sidelined. According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Cano is scheduled to undergo his MRI later Monday, so the Mets aren't likely to provide official word on the severity of his hamstring injury until the results of his tests become available.