Mets' Robinson Cano: Sees first spring action Friday

Cano saw his first Grapefruit League action of the spring Friday, going 0-for-1 with a walk as the designated hitter against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The veteran will get Saturday off before DHing again Sunday, and Cano will then get another rest before taking the field at second base Tuesday. The Mets are taking it easy with the 37-year-old in the early part of camp after he battled injuries through most of 2019, but if he's healthy for Opening Day, Cano will likely be in the starting lineup at the keystone.