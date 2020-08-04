site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Robinson Cano: Sent for MRI
Cano (groin) underwent an MRI on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Cano left Monday's game against Atlanta with a tight left groin. Whether or not he's forced to miss an extended period should become clear once the results of the MRI are known.
