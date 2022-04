Cano is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cano will take a seat for the second time in three games, giving way to Dominic Smith as the team's designated hitter. In his return from a year-long suspension, Cano has stumbled out of the gate to a .184/.225/.263 slash line, with only one of his seven hits going for extra bases. The Mets may have to pull the plug on the 39-year-old as an everyday player if he can't turn things around soon.