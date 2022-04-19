site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Robinson Cano: Sitting Game 2
Cano is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cano started at second base in the matinee and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and a walk. Luis Guillorme will start at the keystone for the Mets in the nightcap.
