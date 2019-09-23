Mets' Robinson Cano: Situated on bench

Cano (toe) is not in Monday's lineup against the Marlins.

Cano exited Sunday's game against the Reds with a left big toe injury, which he sustained after getting hit by a pitch in his second at-bat. X-rays came back clean, but the issue will stick force the veteran second baseman to miss at least one game. Jeff McNeil is starting at the keystone in Monday's series opener, while J.D. Davis is starting in left field.

