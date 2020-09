Cano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Orioles.

Cano took Asher Wojciechowski deep in the third inning for his seventh homer of the season. He now has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, slugging three home runs with five RBI and five runs scored in that span. Cano has had a resurgent campaign overall, managing a .380/.414/.674 line across 99 plate appearances.