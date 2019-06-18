Mets' Robinson Cano: Smacks fourth homer

Cano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to Atlanta.

The veteran slugger only has two hits in two games since coming off the IL, but both have gone for extra bases, with Monday's homer being his fourth of the year. Cano's .240/.288/.385 remains well below expectations, but if he can stay healthy, the 36-year-old still has time to put together a solid campaign.

