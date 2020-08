Cano (groin) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday and is batting fifth as the designated hitter against the Phillies.

The 37-year-old landed on the injured list Aug. 4 with the groin strain and will be eased back into action Friday without having to play the field. Cano will look to pick up where he left off after posting a 1.021 OPS through the first 11 games.