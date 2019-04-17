Mets' Robinson Cano: Starting to find groove
Cano went 2-for-5 with a double in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.
He also struck out twice, but Cano is showing signs of coming out of his early-season funk. The 36-year-old has gone 5-for-20 over a modest four-game hitting streak, with three of those hits being two-baggers. Playing in the National League for the first time in his career may have required an adjustment period, but Cano is still someone who's hit at least .280 in 10 straight seasons and has a career slash line of .303/.354/.492. Better days are coming.
