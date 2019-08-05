Mets' Robinson Cano: Suffers torn hamstring

An MRI on Monday showed that Cano is dealing with a torn left hamstring, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

This is devastating news for Cano, who figures to miss the remainder of the season after Monday's test results were revealed. The Mets have since revealed that the second baseman will not require surgery, though they also haven't set a timetable for Cano's return at this time. Luis Guillorme and Adeiny Hechavarria figure to share time at the keystone while Cano is on the mend.