Cano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With first baseman Pete Alonso getting a day out of the field and serving as the Mets' designated hitter and with Luis Guillorme picking up a start at the keystone, the team has no room in the lineup for Cano. After missing the entire 2021 season while he was suspended by the league, Cano has gotten off to a slow start to his age-39 campaign, slashing .217/.250/.348 with a career-high 20.8 percent strikeout rate across 24 plate appearances.