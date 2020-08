Cano went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, one walk and one strikeout in Friday's loss to Atlanta.

Cano wasn't in the starting lineup Thursday but blasted his first home run of the season in his return to the starting nine during Friday's 11-10 loss. The 37-year-old carries a .949 OPS with two extra-base hits and three RBI over his first 25 at-bats this season.