Cano (quadriceps) will be re-evaluated in 10 days, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He is eligible to return on June 2, but this report suggests he won't be ready to return from a strained left quadriceps in the minimum 10 days. Adeiny Hechavarria and Luis Guillorme will be the Mets' options at second base in the short term.

More News
Our Latest Stories