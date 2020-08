Cano came out of Monday's game against the Braves with the Mets up 7-1 in the fifth inning, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

There are no reports of Cano suffering a visible injury. He was 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBI prior to being replaced at second base by Brian Dozier. It's possible this was just a way to get the veteran a little rest in a game the Mets were winning comfortably. Dozier has rated as a slightly better defender than Cano in recent seasons.