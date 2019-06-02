Mets' Robinson Cano: Will be activated Tuesday

Cano (quadriceps) will be activated from the injured list Tuesday against the Giants, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cano told reporters that he will be activated and return to the lineup Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand. That will mean his stint on the injured list lasted just over the minimum 10 days required, so he shouldn't have a significant amount of rust upon his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories