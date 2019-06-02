Mets' Robinson Cano: Won't return Sunday

Cano (quadriceps) won't be activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Cano is eligible to come off the IL on Sunday, but he'll take at least a couple extra days before officially rejoining the roster. The veteran infielder is hoping to be activated Tuesday, when the Mets begin a six-game homestand against the Giants and Rockies.

