Mets' Robinson Cano: X-rays return negative
After exiting Sunday's game against the Reds, Cano underwent X-rays on his injured left big toe, which returned negative, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
With the initial scans clearing him of any structural damage to his foot, Cano can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Marlins. Entering play Sunday, the Mets were four games behind Milwaukee in the loss column for the National League's second wild-card spot with eight games to play. With the postseason looking like a long shot, the Mets could choose to proceed cautiously with Cano even if he's only managing soreness in his toe.
