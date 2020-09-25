Chirinos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Chirinos was the one to break through against Patrick Corbin, launching a two-run homer in the fifth, his first long ball of the season. The backstop followed up with an RBI single in the sixth, accounting for all of the Mets' scoring in the game. The highlights have been few and far between for Chirinos between Texas and New York, as evidenced by the fact his OPS is still below .500. He's a free agent after this season.