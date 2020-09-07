Chirinos will start at catcher and will bat ninth Monday against the Phillies.

Chirinos has now alternated starts behind the dish with Wilson Ramos in the Mets' six games since joining the team Monday in a deadline-day deal with the Rangers. The two veteran backstops appear poised to work in a timeshare moving forward, as Mets manager Luis Rojas was reluctant to name either Ramos or Chirinos as the team's No. 1 catcher Monday, according to David Lennon of Newsday. Chirinos went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI over his first two starts with the Mets.