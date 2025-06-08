Mauricio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a second run scored in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Rockies.

Mauricio has started four of five games since his call-up from Triple-A Syracuse. Saturday's effort included his first multi-hit game and his first homer of the season, and he also avoided striking out. He's 3-for-16 with one RBI, two runs scored, a homer and a steal so far. He's made three starts at third base and one at shortstop, but the hot corner will be Mauricio's best bet for playing time. He'll compete with Brett Baty there, and Mauricio also offers another switch hitting option at shortstop if Francisco Lindor needs to rest his legs or manage a broken toe that cost him a couple of games earlier this week.