Mauricio went 2-for-4 with his first career stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Mariners.

Mauricio followed up his impressive MLB debut with the second consecutive two-hit performance and stole a base while operating out of the nine-hole. The 22-year-old switch-hitting infielder showcased an impressive combination of power and speed in the minors, posting more than 20 home runs and 20 steals in each of the last two seasons. Mauricio is expected to be the Mets' primary second baseman down the stretch.