Mauricio went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at second base and batting ninth, the 25-year-old switch hitter launched a solo shot off right-hander Jake Irvin in the seventh inning and a two-run blast against southpaw Richard Lovelady in the ninth. Since missing the entire 2024 campaign due to knee surgery, Mauricio has struggled to earn a regular spot in the Mets' lineup, but his power remains intriguing -- he's homered 21 times in 90 games this season between Triple-A Syracuse and the majors.