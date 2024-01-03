Mauricio is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 months after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn right ACL, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.
Mauricio suffered the injury last month while playing in the Dominican Winter League. The timetable suggests the young infielder will be out until July, at minimum, although any timeline at this juncture is approximate. Mauricio had been slated to compete for the third base job with the Mets, but the bulk of those duties now figure to fall to Brett Baty.
More News
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Surgery imminent•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Undergoing tests for knee injury•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Injured during winter ball•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Team not expected to add 3B help•
-
Mets' Ronny Mauricio: To see action at 3B in winter ball•