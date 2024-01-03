Mauricio is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 months after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn right ACL, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.

Mauricio suffered the injury last month while playing in the Dominican Winter League. The timetable suggests the young infielder will be out until July, at minimum, although any timeline at this juncture is approximate. Mauricio had been slated to compete for the third base job with the Mets, but the bulk of those duties now figure to fall to Brett Baty.