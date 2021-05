Mauricio is slashing .341/.386/.732 through nine games for High-A Brooklyn with four home runs and 12 RBI.

The 20-year-old has already matched his career high in homers, after putting four over the fence in 116 games in 2019 as an 18-year-old at Low-A. Mauricio's growth as a hitter is impressive, but his 3:13 BB:K indicates he still has some things to work on. Nonetheless, the Mets No. 4 fantasy prospect could be headed for a breakout campaign.