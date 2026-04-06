Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Recalled from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets recalled Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday.
He's taking the roster spot vacated by the injured Juan Soto (calf). Mauricio slashed only .226/.293/.369 across 61 contests for the Mets last season after missing all of 2024 recovering from knee surgery. He'll offer manager Carlos Mendoza another infield option, but Mauricio will likely operate mostly as a reserve.
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