Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Mauricio (knee) is scheduled to serve as a designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mauricio will be participating in his first game action since December 2023, when he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while playing in the Dominican Winter League. The 24-year-old infielder has faced a longer recovery timeline than initially anticipated following his Jan. 2, 2024 surgery, as he required a follow-up procedure July 30, 2024 to remove scar tissue from the knee. He was eased along slowly this spring as a result, but Mauricio is finally ready to test himself in a competitive environment, albeit in a controlled setting and in a non-defensive role. Mauricio could still be multiple weeks away from being ready to play the infield, though the Mets haven't offered a concrete timeline for him to be fully cleared.