Mauricio (knee) went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base Sunday for Single-A St. Lucie.

After missing the entire 2024 campaign due to ACL surgery that required a follow-up procedure last August, Mauricio was brought along slowly by the Mets this spring and didn't see his first game action of the year until Sunday. The 24-year-old wasted no time demonstrating that he was fully healthy, singling up the middle in his first at-bat and promptly swiping second base. Mauricio still has a minor-league option left, so there's no guarantee he'll be added to the Mets' 26-man roster once his rehab assignment is over, but it looks like he could be ready to bolster the big-league infield within a few weeks. In his last full season in the minors in 2023, Mauricio slashed .292/.346/.506 over 116 games for Triple-A Syracuse with 23 homers and 24 steals.