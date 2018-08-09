Mets' Ronny Mauricio: Thriving in GCL

Mauricio is hitting .302/.330/.475 with three home runs, one steal and a 28:9 K:BB in 176 plate appearances in the Gulf Coast League.

Mauricio, who turned 17 in April, has a dream frame (6-foot-3, 166 pounds) for a player his age, as he should be able to fill out without losing his explosiveness or athleticism. He has a very fluid swing and has shown an innate ability to make contact while also doing plenty of damage (.173 ISO). Mauricio makes for an excellent lottery ticket in dynasty leagues.

