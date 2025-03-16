Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Mauricio (knee) will not appear in spring games and will miss the start of the 2025 regular season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mauricio missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing ACL surgery in December of 2023 before having a cleanup procedure in August. Mendoza said back in February that Mauricio was targeting a mid-March return, but it appears the 23-year-old infielder will start the 2025 season on the injured list.