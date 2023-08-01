Clifford was traded from the Astros to the Mets on Tuesday along with Drew Gilbert in exchange for Justin Verlander, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The Mets landed quite the haul for Verlander, as Gilbert was the Astros' top prospect and Clifford is much more than a throw-in. Clifford is a bat-first prospect who has played first base, right field and left field while with High-A Asheville. The lefty hitter was given a $1.26 million bonus after Houston selected him in the 11th round of last year's draft. All told, he has slashed .288/.396/.516 with 18 home runs and a 24 percent strikeout rate in 371 plate appearances between Single-A and High-A.