Mets' Ryan Cordell: Looking good in camp
Cordell has made a good first impression on his new teammates in camp after being signed to a minor-league contract by the Mets in January, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "He's showing a little bit of everything -- drop down a bunt, oppo home run, he threw a guy out, diving catch," said Michael Conforto. "He's done a little bit of everything."
The 27-year-old posted a meager .645 OPS in 97 games with the White Sox last season, but Cordell's well-rounded skill set and right-handed bat could make him a good fit on the bench for a team that will feature lefty-hitting starter outfielders in Conforto and Brandon Nimmo. The team already has Jake Marisnick to fill that role, however, and whether there's room for Cordell on the initial 26-man roster could depend more on the health of players like Yoenis Cespedes (ankle) and J.D. Davis (shoulder) than his own spring efforts.
