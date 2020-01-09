Cordell signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday as a non-roster invitee, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Cordell elected free agency in October after being outrighted to Triple-A by the White Sox, but he'll find a new home with the Mets in 2020. The 27-year-old appeared in 97 major-league games for the White Sox last year, hitting .221/.290/.355 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.