Lambert could be a factor in the Mets' bullpen as soon as this season, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

An eighth-round pick in the 2024 Draft out of Oklahoma, Lambert made two relief appearances for High-A Brooklyn and struck out four batters over three scoreless innings while topping out at 100.7 mph with his fastball. The 22-year-old right-hander also features a slider that can generate plenty of groundballs, marking him as a potential high-leverage option if his control holds up as he climbs the ladder.