Lambert has a 9:7 K:BB through eight innings since his promotion to Double-A Binghamton in late April.

The 22-year-old right-hander has allowed only one run in that time, on the first homer he's served up in his professional career, but the shaky control is a big step back after he earned his promotion with a stunning 17:1 K:BB in eight innings at High-A Brooklyn to begin the year. If Lambert can find the strike zone a little more often with his triple-digit heat and sharp slider, another bump up to Triple-A Syracuse could follow in short order.