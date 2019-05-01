Mets' Ryan O'Rourke: Contract purchased by Mets
O'Rourke's contract was purchased by the Mets on Wednesday.
O'Rourke is up to replace Jeurys Familia, who landed on the injured list with shoulder soreness. O'Rourke, a lefty, has thrown 47 major-league innings, none of which have come since 2016. He owns a career 4.98 ERA at the highest level.
