The Mets informed O'Rourke on Saturday that he wouldn't make the team's Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With no big-league appearances since 2016, O'Rourke was facing long-shot odds to break camp with the Mets. Assuming the 30-year-old accepts a minor-league assignment, he'll likely open the campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Syracuse.

