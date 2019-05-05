Mets' Ryan O'Rourke: Sent to Triple-A
O'Rourke was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
O'Rourke recorded two outs while walking two batters in Saturday's 18-inning loss to the Brewers. The Mets brought in a pair of fresh arms in Tim Peterson and Tyler Bashlor, with O'Rourke and Chris Flexen sent to Syracuse.
