Mets' Ryder Ryan: Traded to Mets
Ryan was traded to the Mets in exchange for Jay Bruce, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Ryan, a 30th round pick in 2016, has compiled a 4.79 ERA and 49:17 K:BB through 41.1 innings out of Low-A Lake County's bullpen this season. The 22-year-old reliever was a Midwest League All-Star this season and carries high strikeout potential (10.7 K/9). He'll report to Low-A Columbia, where he'll look to work his way up the Mets' minor-league system.
